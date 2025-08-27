Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO IEW&S Mission Short

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    PEO IEW&S is the Army’s premier acquisition organization dedicated to designing, delivering and sustaining advanced technologies to give our force the decisive edge.

    We employ agile acquisition approaches to pace the threat and provide innovative, integrated capabilities to the Army and Joint Force.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:23
    This work, PEO IEW&S Mission Short, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS

    acquisition
    Electromagnetic Spectrum
    Cyberspace
    Electronic Warfare & Sensors

