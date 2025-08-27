PEO IEW&S is the Army’s premier acquisition organization dedicated to designing, delivering and sustaining advanced technologies to give our force the decisive edge.
We employ agile acquisition approaches to pace the threat and provide innovative, integrated capabilities to the Army and Joint Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975095
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-BA022-9473
|Filename:
|DOD_111256989
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PEO IEW&S Mission Short, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.