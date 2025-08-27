U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), complete a formal board as part of the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 27, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975086
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111256849
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Formal Board, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.