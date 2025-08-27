Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Formal Board

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), complete a formal board as part of the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 27, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Formal Board, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

