1st Armored Division CH-47 Chinook Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (B-roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, execute tables III-VI during an aerial gunnery exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 20, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all TF Iron aviation crew on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat-credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Regina Koesters and Spc. Breanna Bradford)
