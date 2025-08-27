Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division CH-47 Chinook Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (B-roll)

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    08.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford and Capt. Regina Koesters

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, execute tables III-VI during an aerial gunnery exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 20, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all TF Iron aviation crew on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat-credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Regina Koesters and Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975064
    VIRIN: 250820-A-AS519-7790
    Filename: DOD_111256710
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 1st Armored Division CH-47 Chinook Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (B-roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford and CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS

