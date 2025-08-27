Korean War Armistice social media reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975059" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250724-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (July 24, 2025) Social media reel about the Korean War Armistice, signed in July 1953 by representatives from both sides of the conflict to end hostilities until a final peace settlement could be achieved. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Nielsen)