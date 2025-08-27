Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCA Checkpoint B-Roll (Shoes On)

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Austin Deryck-Linstruth 

    Transportation Security Administration

    B-Roll featuring a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport including screening of passengers with shoes on following policy change

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975058
    VIRIN: 250821-O-DX190-8900
    Filename: DOD_111256690
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
    DCA Checkpoint

