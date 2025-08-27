Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two-Ocean Naval Act social media reel

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Nielsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    250709-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (July 9, 2025) Social media reel about the Two-Ocean Naval Act of 1940, the greatest naval expansion the United States had ever seen, to prepare for the rising conflicts around the world. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:11
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Two-Ocean Naval Act

