Two-Ocean Naval Act social media reel

250709-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (July 9, 2025) Social media reel about the Two-Ocean Naval Act of 1940, the greatest naval expansion the United States had ever seen, to prepare for the rising conflicts around the world. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history.