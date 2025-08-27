250709-N-TN365-1001 Fort George G. Meade, MD. (July 9, 2025) Social media reel about the Two-Ocean Naval Act of 1940, the greatest naval expansion the United States had ever seen, to prepare for the rising conflicts around the world. This video is part of a social media video series, celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, and major accomplishments in U.S. Naval history.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975057
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-TN365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111256686
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Two-Ocean Naval Act social media reel, by PO3 Christopher Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
