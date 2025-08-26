U.S. Army surgeon from multiple units visit civilian and military Indonesian hospitals to see how they operate and perform medicine at Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 06:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975048
|VIRIN:
|250826-F-HI767-8948
|Filename:
|DOD_111256387
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Surgeons Visit Indonesian Hospitals During Super Garuda Shield 2025, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.