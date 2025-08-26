Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Surgeons Visit Indonesian Hospitals During Super Garuda Shield 2025

    INDONESIA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army surgeon from multiple units visit civilian and military Indonesian hospitals to see how they operate and perform medicine at Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 06:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975048
    VIRIN: 250826-F-HI767-8948
    Filename: DOD_111256387
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ID

    #SuperGarudaShield25 #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #Partnership #Indonesia #IndonesianHospitalTours

