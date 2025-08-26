U.S. Army Conducts Blood Transfusion Training During Super Garuda Shield 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll stringer of U.S. soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conducted blood transfusion training alongside several partner nations during Super Garuda Shield 2025, in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.



Interviewee: U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Schwoch, surgeon with the 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska