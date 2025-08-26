Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Conducts Blood Transfusion Training During Super Garuda Shield 2025

    INDONESIA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll stringer of U.S. soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conducted blood transfusion training alongside several partner nations during Super Garuda Shield 2025, in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.

    Interviewee: U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Schwoch, surgeon with the 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska

    This work, U.S. Army Conducts Blood Transfusion Training During Super Garuda Shield 2025, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SuperGarudaShield25 #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #Partnership #Indonesia #MedicalReadiness

