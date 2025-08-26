Col. Brian M. Travis, Eighth Army G1, assistant chief of staff, congratulates Republic of Korea (ROK) soldiers on the 11th anniversary of the establishment of the ROK Army Adjutant General branch, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The Adjutant General (AG) branch is the human resources (HR) and personnel management component responsible for ensuring the Army's readiness by managing its people. Its duties include personnel procurement, training, and support, along with managing Army bands. The AG Corps supports commanders by handling soldier welfare, morale, career progression, and recruitment to maintain a combat-ready force across all military operations.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)
This work, Col. Brian Travis Congratulates ROK Army on the Anniversary of it's AG Branch, by PFC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
