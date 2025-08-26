Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Brian Travis Congratulates ROK Army on the Anniversary of it's AG Branch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    8th Army

    Col. Brian M. Travis, Eighth Army G1, assistant chief of staff, congratulates Republic of Korea (ROK) soldiers on the 11th anniversary of the establishment of the ROK Army Adjutant General branch, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The Adjutant General (AG) branch is the human resources (HR) and personnel management component responsible for ensuring the Army's readiness by managing its people. Its duties include personnel procurement, training, and support, along with managing Army bands. The AG Corps supports commanders by handling soldier welfare, morale, career progression, and recruitment to maintain a combat-ready force across all military operations.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 04:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 975041
    VIRIN: 250827-A-RV165-8378
    PIN: 234567
    Filename: DOD_111256246
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brian Travis Congratulates ROK Army on the Anniversary of it's AG Branch, by PFC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    human resources
    Eighth Army
    ROK Army
    South Korea
    Adjucant General branch
    Col. Brian Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download