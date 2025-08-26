ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2025) - MAJ Williams discusses how this trilateral command post exercise enhances interoperability, strengthens joint readiness, and reaffirms the deep ties between allied forces in the Indo-Pacific.
#USArmy | #JGSDF | #AustralianArmy | #YamaSakura | #IndoPacific | #AlliedForces | #Partnerships | #Readiness | #StrongerTogether #yamasakura89
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 03:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975037
|VIRIN:
|250825-O-SV047-5842
|Filename:
|DOD_111256210
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2025) - MAJ Williams, by Yu Matsuda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.