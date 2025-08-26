Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2025) - MAJ Williams

    JAPAN

    08.24.2025

    Video by Yu Matsuda 

    U.S. Army Japan

    ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2025) - MAJ Williams discusses how this trilateral command post exercise enhances interoperability, strengthens joint readiness, and reaffirms the deep ties between allied forces in the Indo-Pacific.

    #USArmy | #JGSDF | #AustralianArmy | #YamaSakura | #IndoPacific | #AlliedForces | #Partnerships | #Readiness | #StrongerTogether #yamasakura89

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 03:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975037
    VIRIN: 250825-O-SV047-5842
    Filename: DOD_111256210
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JP

