    CPT Corey A. Leszczynski, YS89

    JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Video by Yu Matsuda 

    U.S. Army Japan

    CPT Corey A. Leszczynski, Camp Asaka LTF Officer in Charge, shares his role in supporting Yama Sakura 89. His team ensures Soldiers have the resources and coordination needed to successfully carry out the mission alongside our Japan Ground Self-Defense Force partners.
    #YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 03:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975036
    VIRIN: 250826-O-SV047-2648
    Filename: DOD_111256209
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: JP

