CPT Corey A. Leszczynski, YS89

CPT Corey A. Leszczynski, Camp Asaka LTF Officer in Charge, shares his role in supporting Yama Sakura 89. His team ensures Soldiers have the resources and coordination needed to successfully carry out the mission alongside our Japan Ground Self-Defense Force partners.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 03:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975036
|VIRIN:
|250826-O-SV047-2648
|Filename:
|DOD_111256209
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
