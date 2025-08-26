Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 b-roll package. Video coverage from August 18-20 with U.S. and Republic of Korea airmen involvement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975035
    VIRIN: 250820-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111256208
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 b-roll package, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKUS Alliance
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download