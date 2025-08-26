Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Observer Day at Yama Sakura 89 in Asaka

    JAPAN

    08.24.2025

    Video by Yu Matsuda 

    U.S. Army Japan

    ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 29, 2025) — Brig. Gen. Robbin Dove, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), I Corps, and Maj. Gen. Masahiro Asaka, Director General of the Operations Support & Training Department, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, speak during International Observer Day at Yama Sakura 89 in Asaka. The event brought together partner-nation observers including Lt. Col. Hiltz of Canada, Lt. Col. Lahmadi of France, and Lt. Cols. Braun and Märkl of Germany. International Observer Day highlights the transparency and cooperation between the United States, Japan, and allied nations, showcasing bilateral and multinational coordination during one of the U.S. Army’s longest-running annual exercises.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 03:06
