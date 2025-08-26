video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BG Dover

ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 29, 2025) — Brig. Gen. Robbin Dove, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), I Corps, and Maj. Gen. Masahiro Asaka, Director General of the Operations Support & Training Department, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, speak during International Observer Day at Yama Sakura 89 in Asaka. The event brought together partner-nation observers including Lt. Col. Hiltz of Canada, Lt. Col. Lahmadi of France, and Lt. Cols. Braun and Märkl of Germany. International Observer Day highlights the transparency and cooperation between the United States, Japan, and allied nations, showcasing bilateral and multinational coordination during one of the U.S. Army’s longest-running annual exercises.