BG Dover
ASAKA, Japan (Aug. 29, 2025) — Brig. Gen. Robbin Dove, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), I Corps, and Maj. Gen. Masahiro Asaka, Director General of the Operations Support & Training Department, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, speak during International Observer Day at Yama Sakura 89 in Asaka. The event brought together partner-nation observers including Lt. Col. Hiltz of Canada, Lt. Col. Lahmadi of France, and Lt. Cols. Braun and Märkl of Germany. International Observer Day highlights the transparency and cooperation between the United States, Japan, and allied nations, showcasing bilateral and multinational coordination during one of the U.S. Army’s longest-running annual exercises.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975034
|VIRIN:
|250825-O-SV047-7914
|Filename:
|DOD_111256204
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Observer Day at Yama Sakura 89 in Asaka, by Yu Matsuda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.