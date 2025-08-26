Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 89 exercise, Sergeant Ruiz Leonardo

    JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Video by Yu Matsuda 

    U.S. Army Japan

    27 August 2025 – Camp Asaka, Japan
    During the ongoing Yama Sakura 89 exercise, Sergeant Ruiz Leonardo spoke about his role in supporting U.S. and Japanese forces. He detailed how his job contributes to mission success by providing essential logistical and operational assistance, ensuring soldiers are fully supported throughout the joint training. His efforts reflect the broader commitment to strengthening U.S.-Japan military cooperation and readiness. #YS89

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 03:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975033
    VIRIN: 250826-O-SV047-1215
    Filename: DOD_111256188
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JP

    This work, Yama Sakura 89 exercise, Sergeant Ruiz Leonardo, by Yu Matsuda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

