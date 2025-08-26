video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



27 August 2025 – Camp Asaka, Japan

During the ongoing Yama Sakura 89 exercise, Sergeant Ruiz Leonardo spoke about his role in supporting U.S. and Japanese forces. He detailed how his job contributes to mission success by providing essential logistical and operational assistance, ensuring soldiers are fully supported throughout the joint training. His efforts reflect the broader commitment to strengthening U.S.-Japan military cooperation and readiness. #YS89