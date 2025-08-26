27 August 2025 – Camp Asaka, Japan
During the ongoing Yama Sakura 89 exercise, Sergeant Ruiz Leonardo spoke about his role in supporting U.S. and Japanese forces. He detailed how his job contributes to mission success by providing essential logistical and operational assistance, ensuring soldiers are fully supported throughout the joint training. His efforts reflect the broader commitment to strengthening U.S.-Japan military cooperation and readiness. #YS89
