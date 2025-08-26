Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura Flag Raising Ceremony

    JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), 1st (Australian) Division (1 (AS) Div), and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) participated in a flag-raising ceremony as part of Joint Exercise Yama Sakura 89 (YS89), Aug. 26, at Camp Itami, Japan.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 02:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975031
    VIRIN: 250826-F-BT860-4649
    Filename: DOD_111256172
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Yama Sakura Flag Raising Ceremony, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YS, YS89, YamaSakura89, USJapanAlliance, freeandopenindopacific, usarmy

