Yokota Air Base held it's student orientation flight for military children on Saturday, August 23rd.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 01:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975023
|VIRIN:
|250823-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111256064
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Back to School Student Orientation Flight, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.