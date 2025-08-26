U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Rolon describes his role and experiences in the 35th Air Defense Artillery combined mobilization exercise on Pyeongtaek Naval Base, South Korea, August 26, 2025. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Rylen Ciota)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 02:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975018
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-OY181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111256039
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Mobilization Exercise Interview, by SPC Rylen Ciota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
