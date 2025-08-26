Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Combined Mobilization Exercise B-Roll

    PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Rylen Ciota 

    8th Army

    The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade leaves in a convoy from Camp Humphreys to Pyeongtaek Naval Base, South Korea, August 24, 2025 as part of a combined mobilization exercise. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rylen Ciota)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975017
    VIRIN: 250827-A-OY181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111256037
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Combined Mobilization Exercise B-Roll, by SPC Rylen Ciota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eighth Army
    Camp Humphreys
    UFS25

