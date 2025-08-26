Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force Participates in Resolute Force Pacific

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    The 11th Air Task Force participated in exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 8th, 2025. Aircraft arrived from different units imbedding in REFORPAC, PACAF’s largest-ever contingency response exercise, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 00:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975016
    VIRIN: 250808-F-NC038-4188
    Filename: DOD_111256029
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SAIPAN, MP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Air Task Force Participates in Resolute Force Pacific, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    REFORPAC
    11 CABS

