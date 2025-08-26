The 11th Air Task Force participated in exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 8th, 2025. Aircraft arrived from different units imbedding in REFORPAC, PACAF’s largest-ever contingency response exercise, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 00:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975016
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-NC038-4188
|Filename:
|DOD_111256029
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Air Task Force Participates in Resolute Force Pacific, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
