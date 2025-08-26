KOROR, Palau — Soldiers assigned to Logistics Support Vessel Eight dock into Koror, Palau and begin offloading a Patriot minimum engagement package assigned to D Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in support of exercise Tenacious Archer 25 on Aug. 12, 2025. Exercise Tenacious Archer 25 is a training event designed to build interoperability, capacity, and relationships that deter aggression and promote peace through strength. The exercise sharpens the brigade’s ability to operate across multiple domains, reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific’s commitment to regional security and stability.(U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975006
|VIRIN:
|250812-A-TR140-4924
|Filename:
|DOD_111255950
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: Tenacious Archer 25 Port Operations Download Patriot Minimum Engagement Package, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
