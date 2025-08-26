Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenneth David 101st MOH Induction Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Medal of Honor recipient and former 101st Airborne Division soldier, Kenneth David, becomes the 22nd recipient to be inducted into the Division's MOH rotunda at the unit's headquarters, Aug. 26, 20205, at Fort Campbell, Ky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974998
    VIRIN: 250826-A-YM156-8275
    Filename: DOD_111255779
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US
    Hometown: GIRARD, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kenneth David 101st MOH Induction Ceremony, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kenneth David
    Medal of Honor

