Kenneth David 101st MOH Induction Ceremony

Medal of Honor recipient and former 101st Airborne Division soldier, Kenneth David, becomes the 22nd recipient to be inducted into the Division's MOH rotunda at the unit's headquarters, Aug. 26, 20205, at Fort Campbell, Ky.
|08.26.2025
|08.26.2025 19:41
|B-Roll
|974998
|250826-A-YM156-8275
|DOD_111255779
|00:01:05
|US
|GIRARD, OHIO, US
|0
|0
