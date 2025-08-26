Col. Larry Doane, the commander of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia explains the current security posture of the task force Aug. 25. (Video by Tech Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 18:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974996
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-TA175-4491
|Filename:
|DOD_111255700
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Security Posture Interview with JTF-DC Commander, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.