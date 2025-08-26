Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Posture Interview with JTF-DC Commander

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Col. Larry Doane, the commander of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia explains the current security posture of the task force Aug. 25. (Video by Tech Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 18:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974996
    VIRIN: 250825-A-TA175-4491
    Filename: DOD_111255700
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    National Guard
    dcsafe

