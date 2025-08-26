Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turbo Distribution 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Airmen from 921st Contingency Response Squadron during Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2 at Amedee Army Airfield, California, Aug 19-25, 2025. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974990
    VIRIN: 250824-F-BS362-7588
    Filename: DOD_111255548
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution 25-2, by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download