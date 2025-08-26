Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Ball 2025

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing

    Keesler Air Force Base invites you to the 2025 Air Force Ball, Sept. 20 at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi. Join us as we celebrate 78 years of Air Force heritage, honor those who serve, and look to the future of air and space power.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 16:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 974978
    VIRIN: 250826-F-GZ889-1001
    Filename: DOD_111255291
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Air Force Ball 2025

