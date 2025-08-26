Air Force Ball 2025

Keesler Air Force Base invites you to the 2025 Air Force Ball, Sept. 20 at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi. Join us as we celebrate 78 years of Air Force heritage, honor those who serve, and look to the future of air and space power.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 16:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
