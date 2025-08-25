1st Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment Paladin Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Lt. Austin Yoakum, 1st Platoon leader, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade, describes his team's readiness to fight in the improved M109 A7 Paladin Howitzer during their field training on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The improved design of the Paladin Howitzer makes the vehicle more durable and more lethal, and the field training makes the Troopers assigned to the Division Artillery Brigade just as lethal as their fighting machine. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Steven Day)