    1st Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment Paladin Live Fire

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Lt. Austin Yoakum, 1st Platoon leader, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade, describes his team's readiness to fight in the improved M109 A7 Paladin Howitzer during their field training on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The improved design of the Paladin Howitzer makes the vehicle more durable and more lethal, and the field training makes the Troopers assigned to the Division Artillery Brigade just as lethal as their fighting machine. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 13:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974957
    VIRIN: 250825-A-WV576-3172
    Filename: DOD_111254683
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TEXAS, US

    First Team
    Paladin Howitzer
    Field Training Excercise
    1-82 Field Artillery Regiment
    paladin M109A7
    1st Cavalry Division

