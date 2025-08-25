250817-N-LA645-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2025) Pilots assigned to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 conduct E-2C and E-2D Hawkeye carrier qualifications aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974949
|VIRIN:
|250817-N-LA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111254645
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Ops aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Emily Guillory and SA Francisco Linares Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
