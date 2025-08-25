Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ops aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Guillory and Seaman Apprentice Francisco Linares Guerrero

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250817-N-LA645-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2025) Pilots assigned to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 conduct E-2C and E-2D Hawkeye carrier qualifications aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974949
    VIRIN: 250817-N-LA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111254645
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Emily Guillory and SA Francisco Linares Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush

