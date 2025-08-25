Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month message from Fort McCoy Command Team

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Suicide Prevention Month message from LTC Chad Holder, Garrison Deputy Commander and CSM James Riddle, Garrison Command Seargent Major at Fort McCoy WI. This year’s Army theme is “We Are Stronger Together, Connect to Protect.” That means looking out for each other – your battle buddies, your coworkers, and your families. Here at Fort McCoy, we’re committed to building a resilient community where everyone feels supported. Remember, a simple check-in can make all the difference.
    Fort McCoy offers a network of resources to help you, and your family thrive. Army Community Service, Chaplains and Command Team are here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out – seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
    Military Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1.
    Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil
    Army Suicide Prevention Program: www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention
    Employee Assistance Program: Available to Army Civilians

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 974943
    VIRIN: 250826-A-VQ984-1101
    Filename: DOD_111254584
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

