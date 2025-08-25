Suicide Prevention Month message from Fort McCoy Command Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Suicide Prevention Month message from LTC Chad Holder, Garrison Deputy Commander and CSM James Riddle, Garrison Command Seargent Major at Fort McCoy WI. This year’s Army theme is “We Are Stronger Together, Connect to Protect.” That means looking out for each other – your battle buddies, your coworkers, and your families. Here at Fort McCoy, we’re committed to building a resilient community where everyone feels supported. Remember, a simple check-in can make all the difference.

Fort McCoy offers a network of resources to help you, and your family thrive. Army Community Service, Chaplains and Command Team are here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out – seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Military Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1.

Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil

Army Suicide Prevention Program: www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention

Employee Assistance Program: Available to Army Civilians