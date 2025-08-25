Suicide Prevention Month message from LTC Chad Holder, Garrison Deputy Commander and CSM James Riddle, Garrison Command Seargent Major at Fort McCoy WI. This year’s Army theme is “We Are Stronger Together, Connect to Protect.” That means looking out for each other – your battle buddies, your coworkers, and your families. Here at Fort McCoy, we’re committed to building a resilient community where everyone feels supported. Remember, a simple check-in can make all the difference.
Fort McCoy offers a network of resources to help you, and your family thrive. Army Community Service, Chaplains and Command Team are here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out – seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Military Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1.
Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil
Army Suicide Prevention Program: www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention
Employee Assistance Program: Available to Army Civilians
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 12:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|974943
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-VQ984-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111254584
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month message from Fort McCoy Command Team, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.