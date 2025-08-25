Night Flight Ops aboard USS George H.W. Bush

250814-N-UJ313-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2025) Pilots assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 conduct F/A-18E Super Hornet carrier qualifications aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974939
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-UJ313-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111254536
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
