Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Andrew Robinson 

    Defense Health Network National Capital Region

    00:12;28 - Pharmacy
    00:52;01 - Patient Care
    01:44;05 - Laboratory
    02:13;00 - Radiology
    02:35;10 - Optometry
    03:03;07 - Dental
    03:21;23 - Primary Care
    04:20;23 - Physical Therapy
    05:07;13 - Exterior
    05:29;01 - Scripts Center

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974938
    VIRIN: 250411-O-NH799-4067
    Filename: DOD_111254459
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center B-Roll, by Andrew Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    b-roll
    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center
    KACC
    DHA-NCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download