Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42 ABW Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42d Air Base Wing provides the security, logistics, and a host of other support functions to the dozens of organizations and mission partners located at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex in Montgomery, Alabama. Air University and it's schoolhouses, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the Holm Center as the largest commissioned officer accessioning organization withn the Air Force Accession Center, all rely on the necessary resources and facilities built and maintained by the 42d ABW team. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 11:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974923
    VIRIN: 250826-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111254314
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42 ABW Mission Video, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download