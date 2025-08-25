42 ABW Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 42d Air Base Wing provides the security, logistics, and a host of other support functions to the dozens of organizations and mission partners located at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex in Montgomery, Alabama. Air University and it's schoolhouses, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the Holm Center as the largest commissioned officer accessioning organization withn the Air Force Accession Center, all rely on the necessary resources and facilities built and maintained by the 42d ABW team. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)