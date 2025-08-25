Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foundations with the Civil Engineer Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 86th Civil Engineer Group supports the largest American military community outside of the United States, maintaining the buildings and infrastructure on multiple military installations within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The 86th CEG plays a critical role in mission success by laying the foundation to support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 10:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Ramstein Air Base
    civil engineer group
    family

