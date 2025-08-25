The 86th Civil Engineer Group supports the largest American military community outside of the United States, maintaining the buildings and infrastructure on multiple military installations within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The 86th CEG plays a critical role in mission success by laying the foundation to support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 10:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|974909
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-GH688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111254214
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Foundations with the Civil Engineer Group, by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
