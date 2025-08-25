Foundations with the Civil Engineer Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 86th Civil Engineer Group supports the largest American military community outside of the United States, maintaining the buildings and infrastructure on multiple military installations within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The 86th CEG plays a critical role in mission success by laying the foundation to support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)