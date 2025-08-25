This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects for the purposes of raising awareness about window related incidents for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). CNIC is running this campaign in an effort to reduce the number of window related incidents in Naval family housing.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 10:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|974905
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-YG157-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111254186
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Window Safety PSA - Basic Window Safety with Subject Matter Expert, by PO1 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
