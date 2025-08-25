The Republic of Indonesia and the United States formally opened Super Garuda Shield 25 with an opening ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The ceremony signaled the start of the largest, annual multilateral training exercise involving the two countries. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Sgt. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 04:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974877
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-ED188-4708
|Filename:
|DOD_111253477
|Length:
|00:07:10
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 Opening Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.