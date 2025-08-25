Super Garuda Shield 25 Opening Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974877" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Republic of Indonesia and the United States formally opened Super Garuda Shield 25 with an opening ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The ceremony signaled the start of the largest, annual multilateral training exercise involving the two countries. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Sgt. Sean Walker)