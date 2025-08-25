Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 25 Opening Ceremony B-Roll

    INDONESIA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    The Republic of Indonesia and the United States formally opened Super Garuda Shield 25 with an opening ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The ceremony signaled the start of the largest, annual multilateral training exercise involving the two countries. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez and Sgt. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 04:58
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: ID

    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    partnership
    Opening ceremony
    SuperGarudaShield25

