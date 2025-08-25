Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 89 Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    08.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members participated in the opening ceremony of Joint Exercise Yama Sakura 89 at Camp Itami, August 26th, 2025. As the cornerstone event of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura is the third U.S. Army, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force command post exercise based in Japan. This trilateral exercise allows for bolstering interoperability in rigorous but realistic scenarios and demonstrates joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Hill)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 03:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 89 Opening Ceremony, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YS, YS89, YamaSakura89, USJapanAlliance, freeandopenindopacific, usarmy

