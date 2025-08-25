Yama Sakura 89 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members participated in the opening ceremony of Joint Exercise Yama Sakura 89 at Camp Itami, August 26th, 2025. As the cornerstone event of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura is the third U.S. Army, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force command post exercise based in Japan. This trilateral exercise allows for bolstering interoperability in rigorous but realistic scenarios and demonstrates joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Hill)
