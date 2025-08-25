Yama Sakura 89 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974868" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members participated in the opening ceremony of Joint Exercise Yama Sakura 89 at Camp Itami, August 26th, 2025. As the cornerstone event of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura is the third U.S. Army, Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force command post exercise based in Japan. This trilateral exercise allows for bolstering interoperability in rigorous but realistic scenarios and demonstrates joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Hill)