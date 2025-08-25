Col. Brian Travis Congratulates ROK AGS

Col. Brian M. Travis, Eighth Army G1, assistant chief of staff, congratulates Republic of Korea soldiers on the 11th anniversary of the Adjutant General School (AGS) on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025. AGS is responsible for the training and education of Army personnel in the Adjutant General Corps, focusing on human resources and administrative functions to prepare them for leading and supporting units and soldiers. The school develops doctrine, trains enlisted soldiers and officers in various AG courses and integrates sustainment and modernization efforts for the human resources field. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)
