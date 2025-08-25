Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Brian Travis Congratulates ROK AGS

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    8th Army

    Col. Brian M. Travis, Eighth Army G1, assistant chief of staff, congratulates Republic of Korea soldiers on the 11th anniversary of the Adjutant General School (AGS) on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025. AGS is responsible for the training and education of Army personnel in the Adjutant General Corps, focusing on human resources and administrative functions to prepare them for leading and supporting units and soldiers. The school develops doctrine, trains enlisted soldiers and officers in various AG courses and integrates sustainment and modernization efforts for the human resources field. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)

    TAGS

    Adjutant General School
    G1
    Eighth Army
    ROK Army
    AGS
    South Korea

