Northern Edge 25 News Package

This video showcases the participation from across the state and Gulf of Alaska in their participation in exercise Northern Edge 25. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|08.22.2025
|08.26.2025 00:58
|Package
|974832
|250823-F-LA223-1182
|001182
|DOD_111253296
|00:03:48
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
