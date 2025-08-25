Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 25 News Package

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    This video showcases the participation from across the state and Gulf of Alaska in their participation in exercise Northern Edge 25. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 00:58
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    This work, Northern Edge 25 News Package, by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NorthernEdge

