Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Anniversary Interview Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) celebrates their 250th anniversary at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on August 18th, 2025. On this anniversary, USACE Far East District Commander, Col. Jeremiah Willis, highlighted the allied partnership with the Republic of Korea and their role in solving engineering problems on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 00:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974831
    VIRIN: 250818-A-AC512-3548
    Filename: DOD_111253295
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Anniversary Interview Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download