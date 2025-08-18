U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) celebrates their 250th anniversary at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on August 18th, 2025. On this anniversary, USACE Far East District Commander, Col. Jeremiah Willis, highlighted the allied partnership with the Republic of Korea and their role in solving engineering problems on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)