    Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Naval Beach Unit 7 Frederick Crayton turned over with Cmdr. Michael Deloach during a change of command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 18, 2025. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 01:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974829
    VIRIN: 250818-N-TV012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111253287
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    NBU-7
    Change of Command
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

