The Japan-America Society of Sasebo holds a reception at Arkas Hall, Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 20, 2025. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 00:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974828
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111253282
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan America Society of Sasebo Reception, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
