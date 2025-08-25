Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Visits CP TANGO

Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, visits the Combined Forces Command's wartime command post, CP TANGO, on Aug. 20, 2025, to observe ongoing training and assess combined readiness during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25. UFS 25 is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-US Alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression, if necessary. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|08.24.2025
|08.25.2025 21:52
|Video Productions
|974822
|250825-A-KM154-1001
|DOD_111253135
|00:00:30
|CP TANGO, KR
|0
|0
