Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, I MEF, practice mock lead climbing techniques during Assault Climbers Course 25-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Aug. 22, 2025. ACC is a multi-week course that exposes students to rope climbing techniques and procedures, increasing mobility and lethality in littoral, mountainous and urban terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974792
    VIRIN: 250822-M-CK747-2001
    Filename: DOD_111252783
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course, by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ropes
    Assault Climbers Course
    Suspension
    MWTC Bridgeport
    V35
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download