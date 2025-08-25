U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, I MEF, practice mock lead climbing techniques during Assault Climbers Course 25-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Aug. 22, 2025. ACC is a multi-week course that exposes students to rope climbing techniques and procedures, increasing mobility and lethality in littoral, mountainous and urban terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974792
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-CK747-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252783
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course, by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.