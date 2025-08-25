Coast Guard and Canada Cruise Ship Rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles conducts a medical evacuation of a 99-year-old passenger from the cruise ship Ruby Princess, approximately 145 nautical miles west of Cape Flattery, Wash., Aug. 24, 2025. Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard to complete two separate patient hoists after receiving reports of passengers in critical condition, including a 52-year-old woman suffering cardiac arrest. The coordinated response highlights the lifesaving partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Coast Guard, and Life Flight Network. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy footage)