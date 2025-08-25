Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and Canada Cruise Ship Rescue

    NEAH BAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles conducts a medical evacuation of a 99-year-old passenger from the cruise ship Ruby Princess, approximately 145 nautical miles west of Cape Flattery, Wash., Aug. 24, 2025. Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard to complete two separate patient hoists after receiving reports of passengers in critical condition, including a 52-year-old woman suffering cardiac arrest. The coordinated response highlights the lifesaving partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Coast Guard, and Life Flight Network. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy footage)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974788
    VIRIN: 250824-G-AA112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111252594
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NEAH BAY, WASHINGTON, US

