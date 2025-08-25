Coast Guard and Canada Cruise Ship Rescue

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles conducts a medical evacuation of a 99-year-old passenger from the cruise ship Ruby Princess, approximately 145 nautical miles west of Cape Flattery, Wash., Aug. 24, 2025. Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard to complete two separate patient hoists after receiving reports of passengers in critical condition, including a 52-year-old woman suffering cardiac arrest. The coordinated response highlights the lifesaving partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Coast Guard, and Life Flight Network. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy footage)
|08.24.2025
|08.25.2025 17:28
|B-Roll
|Location:
|NEAH BAY, WASHINGTON, US
