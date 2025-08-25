SOCOM SBIR uses ANDE to Develop a Rapid DNA Identification System to Help Find Criminals and Victims

In 2011, a Massachusetts-based company, ANDE was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from SOCOM to develop a rapid DNA system. This system is a portable DNA lab in a box. Forensic samples can be analyzed for DNA identification in just under two hours to quickly find suspects in military and civilian applications.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974785
|VIRIN:
|190710-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252460
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
