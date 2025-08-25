Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM SBIR uses ANDE to Develop a Rapid DNA Identification System to Help Find Criminals and Victims

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2019

    In 2011, a Massachusetts-based company, ANDE was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from SOCOM to develop a rapid DNA system. This system is a portable DNA lab in a box. Forensic samples can be analyzed for DNA identification in just under two hours to quickly find suspects in military and civilian applications.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2019
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:01
    SOCOM
    Massachusets
    SBIR
    Success Story

