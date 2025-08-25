Congratulations to all the competitors of the 54th Winston P. Wilson Matches. You are the best of us. I also want to give a shout-out to the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center for always putting on a first-class marksmanship event! Great job Team!
Ready For Combat! This We'll Defend!
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 16:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974784
|VIRIN:
|250411-Z-PG977-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111252456
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Director Of The National Guard Congratulates WPW AFSAM Winners, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
