Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Director Of The National Guard Congratulates WPW AFSAM Winners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Congratulations to all the competitors of the 54th Winston P. Wilson Matches. You are the best of us. I also want to give a shout-out to the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center for always putting on a first-class marksmanship event! Great job Team!
    Ready For Combat! This We'll Defend!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 16:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974784
    VIRIN: 250411-Z-PG977-1003
    Filename: DOD_111252456
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Director Of The National Guard Congratulates WPW AFSAM Winners, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Standards
    DANG
    lethality
    CombatReady
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    NGMTCNational Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download