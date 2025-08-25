Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army SBIR uses Cascade Design's Ultra-filtration Individual Water Treatment Device to Provide Safe and Portable Water

    04.24.2020

    Working with the Army's DoD SBIR program, Mountain Safety Research (MSR) and its parent company, Cascade Designs, worked to develop an “ultra-filtration” individual water treatment device (IWTD) to provide safe, clean, and portable water to the military and civilians. This success resulted in MSR being awarded a contract to supply the Army with IWTDs in 2018.

