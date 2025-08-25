Army SBIR uses Cascade Design's Ultra-filtration Individual Water Treatment Device to Provide Safe and Portable Water

Working with the Army's DoD SBIR program, Mountain Safety Research (MSR) and its parent company, Cascade Designs, worked to develop an “ultra-filtration” individual water treatment device (IWTD) to provide safe, clean, and portable water to the military and civilians. This success resulted in MSR being awarded a contract to supply the Army with IWTDs in 2018.
