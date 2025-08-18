Ekso Bionics previously worked with the U.S. Military to develop a titanium exoskeleton to help soldiers carry up to 200 pounds into the field and be less prone to injury. They received SBIR funding to adapt their exoskeleton technology and created a new device that was specifically targeted at medical rehabilitation and industrial use to increase mobility and reduce injury.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974777
|VIRIN:
|180719-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252411
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSD STTR uses Ekso Bionics' Exoskeleton Technology for Mobility and Safety During Medical Rehabilitation and Industrial Work, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
