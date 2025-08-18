Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSD STTR uses Ekso Bionics' Exoskeleton Technology for Mobility and Safety During Medical Rehabilitation and Industrial Work

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2018

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    Ekso Bionics previously worked with the U.S. Military to develop a titanium exoskeleton to help soldiers carry up to 200 pounds into the field and be less prone to injury. They received SBIR funding to adapt their exoskeleton technology and created a new device that was specifically targeted at medical rehabilitation and industrial use to increase mobility and reduce injury.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2018
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    osd
    STTR
    Success Story
    California

