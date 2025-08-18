Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force SBIR Uses SEAKR to Develop Solid State Recorders that Transformed the Aerospace Industry

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    With the help of several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts SEAKR became the driving force behind the premier producer of Solid State Recorders on the market.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974773
    VIRIN: 200428-D-D0596-1001
    Filename: DOD_111252394
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: US

    Colorado
    SBIR
    success story
    air force

