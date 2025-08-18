Air Force SBIR Uses SEAKR to Develop Solid State Recorders that Transformed the Aerospace Industry

With the help of several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts SEAKR became the driving force behind the premier producer of Solid State Recorders on the market.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974773
|VIRIN:
|200428-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252394
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
