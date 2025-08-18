Air Force SBIR uses Safe Environment Engineering's Monitoring System to Protect First Responders

Funded by the Air Force's DoD SBIR programs, Safe Environment Engineering (SEE) developed a new generation of communication technology to keep military and first responders safe and informed during a crisis.
|04.27.2020
|08.25.2025 17:00
|Video Productions
|974772
|200427-D-D0596-1003
|DOD_111252337
|00:05:16
|US
|2
|2
