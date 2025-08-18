Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force SBIR uses Safe Environment Engineering's Monitoring System to Protect First Responders

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    Funded by the Air Force's DoD SBIR programs, Safe Environment Engineering (SEE) developed a new generation of communication technology to keep military and first responders safe and informed during a crisis.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974772
    VIRIN: 200427-D-D0596-1003
    Filename: DOD_111252337
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    SBIR
    success story
    air force
    California

