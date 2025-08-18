Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy SBIR and STTR use Sensintel's High Tech Ceramics to improve UAVs

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2019

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    Funded by the Navy's DoD SBIR and STTR programs, Sensintel applied high temperature, wear-resistance ceramics to small displacement engines in UAVs. This technology was recognized as a solution for multiple mission applications in Iraq, including detection and identification of IEDs, surveillance, and data capture

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2019
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974769
    VIRIN: 190110-D-D0596-1001
    Filename: DOD_111252292
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SBIR and STTR use Sensintel's High Tech Ceramics to improve UAVs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    SBIR
    STTR
    success story
    Navy

