Navy SBIR and STTR use Sensintel's High Tech Ceramics to improve UAVs

Funded by the Navy's DoD SBIR and STTR programs, Sensintel applied high temperature, wear-resistance ceramics to small displacement engines in UAVs. This technology was recognized as a solution for multiple mission applications in Iraq, including detection and identification of IEDs, surveillance, and data capture
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974769
|VIRIN:
|190110-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252292
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
